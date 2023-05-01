Spoilers: WWE Hall Of Famers Set For Tonight’s Draft Night 2 Edition Of RAW

Several WWE Hall of Famers will be on tonight’s RAW to help with Night 2 of the WWE Draft.

According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Teddy Long will be in attendance at tonight’s RAW in Fort Worth, Texas.

Several WWE Hall of Famers, including Long, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Rob Van Dam, Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking Michael “PS” Hayes, JBL, Teddy Long, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, and Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, announced Night 1 Draft picks on Friday’s SmackDown.

Full details from the WWE Draft picks revealed on Night 1 and Saturday morning, as well as the pool for tonight, can be found by clicking here.

Brock Lesnar, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch), The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio), The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega), The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), The Usos, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and select WWE NXT Superstars, are among the stars eligible to be drafted tonight.