Spoilers: WWE LFG Taping Results From 3/11/2025

Before this week’s episode of WWE NXT, WWE taped several matches for an upcoming episode of WWE LFG.

Taped Matches for WWE LFG:

Introduction of WWE LFG Coaches – The coaches were introduced and received big reactions from the crowd.

Zena Sterling vs. Tayra-Mae Steele – Steele forced Sterling to tap out.

Jasper Troy vs. Shiloh Hill – Troy secured the win with a Bossman Slam.

With the new LFG brand gaining momentum, these matches will be featured in an upcoming episode, showcasing emerging talent in WWE’s developmental system.