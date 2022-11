The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Louisville, KY to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Alba Fyre defeated Tamina Snuka

* Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.