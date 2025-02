The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Nashville, Tennessee to air on this week’s episode:

– Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark defeated Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri.

– Penta defeated A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller.

WWE Main Event airs each and every Thursday on Hulu. It also airs on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.