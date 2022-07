The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City to air on Thursday’s episode:

– Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander defeated T-BAR and Akira Tozawa

– Asuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Carmella and Tamina Snuka

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.