Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For This Week

Prior to the weekly three-hour episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network, matches took place in Portland, OR. for the weekly WWE Main Event show.

The following are spoiler results courtesy of PWInsider.com:

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 9/19/2024)



* Sol Ruca v Alba Fyre: – Good back and forth. Sol is pretty athletic. Alba was playing heel here with her partner at ringside. Really balanced match. Alba wins after Sol hits her finisher on the partner then Alba roll up with feet on ropes.



* Samantha Irvin says we are going live on USA Network.



* Gallus (w/Wolfgang) vs.Alpha Academy (w/Maxine) – Gallup’s guys got heat on Otis partner for the start. Then Otis tagged in and cleaned house. Crowd really loved anything Otis did. He was getting chants and pops left and right. Otis tagged out and his partner got beat up and double teamed for a bit. Otis got hot tag and cleaned up. Otis hit the worm elbow but Wolfgang stopped the count. Then Otis hit a running cannonball I think then he tagged out and partner hit a top rope coffin drop? And got the win.