Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results From 3/8

WWE taped the following matches on Monday to air on Thursday’s Main Event episode:

-Ricochet & Mansoor defeated Drew Gulak & Akira Tozawa

-MACE & T-BAR defeated Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

