Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 5/24

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE taped one match on Monday to air for Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode-

-Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali (2 of 3 Falls)

1st Fall: Ali by countout
2nd Fall: Ricochet by DQ
3rd Fall: Ricochet by pin

