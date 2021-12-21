SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Tapings From 12/20

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE taped the following Main Event matches on Monday night in Milwaukee. These will air on this week’s Hulu airing of WWE Main Event.

-Veer defeated T-BAR

-Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez defeated R-Truth & Akira Tozawa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR