SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Tapings From 2/22

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

-Jaxson Ryker and Elias defeated Akira Tozawa and Humberto Carrillo when Ryker pinned Tozawa

-Mansoor defeated Drew Gulak

