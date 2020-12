WWE taped the following tonight at Tropicana Field to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

* The show opens with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth being interviewed in the ring by Sarah Schreiber. Drew Gulak interrupts and brings out a contract signing for a future match with Truth’s title on the line. They both sign and do some comedy

* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans. Peyton Royce was at ringside with Evans and was not happy with Cross getting the win after Cross also beat her two weeks ago