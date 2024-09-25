Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Results For 9/27

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: September 27, 2024)



* Arianna Rizzo defeated Lainey Reid with the Taste of Rizzotto. Stacks and Luca walked her to the ring but did not stay ringside. They came out to celebrate with her after.



* Dante Chen defeated Harlem Lewis (Vincent Winey on WWE TV and NXT house shows) with the double palm strike.



* Tatum Paxley defeated Kali Armstrong with the Psycho Trap. Before the match, Tatum gave a woman in the front row a couple of her dolls (possibly a family member.) As Kali made her entrance, she grabbed the dolls and threw them on the ground.



* Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang [with Joe Coffey]) defeated Cutler James and Shiloh Hill with a fireman’s carry/knee strike combo on Cutler. Joe helped cause a distraction before the ending. Gallus also made fun of Shiloh’s tooth being knocked out by Mark on a previous episode.