Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 1/12/2024

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the January 12 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Joe Coffey defeated Tavion Heights via discus lariat.

– Jaida Parker defeated Amari Miller via a modified Side Effect.

– Joe Gacy defeated Javier Bernal via handspring lariat. Gacy came out to the same song, but a different entrance video. He was in the same style of gear from his time on the indies/after NXT 2.0 switched over.