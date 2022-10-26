Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 10/28/22

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the October 28 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tank Ledger

* Thea Hail defeated the debuting Jakara Jackson. Chase University transfer student Duke Hudson waved the Chase U flag duing the match, and celebrated in the ring with Hail and Andre Chase after the match

* Brooks Jensen defeated Trick Williams

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.