Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 11 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro

* Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Xyon Quinn, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.