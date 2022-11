Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 4 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:

* Ivy Nile defeated Sol Ruca

* Hank Walker defeated Myles Borne

* Oro Mensah defeated Xyon Quinn

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.