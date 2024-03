Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the March 22 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Tavion Heights defeated Saquon Shugars (Lucky Ali of DPW).

– Jaida Parker defeated Lainey Reid.

– Eddy Thorpe defeated Uriah Conners.