Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 3/24/2023 & 3/31/2023

WWE NXT Level Up matches for the March 24 and March 31 editions were taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT went on the air. The following are complete spoilers from the tapings:

* Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights

* Valentina Feroz defeated Lash Legend. Elektra Lopez came down to watch the match and at one point, Legend threw Feroz to the floor. Lopez attacked and tried to send Feroz into the steel ring steps, but Feroz countered and whipped Lopez into the steps.

* Nathan Frazier defeated Javier Bernal

There is no word on which three matches will air on March 24, but Odyssey Jones vs. Kale Dixon appears to be saved for March 31. The matches that will air this Friday, March 17, have already been taped, and spoilers can be found by clicking here.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.