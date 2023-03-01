Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 3/3/2023

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the March 3 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Tatum Paxley

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Oro Mensah

* A graphic aired between the first two matches for Dante Chen vs. Luca Crusifino, which was taped last Tuesday. This indicates Chen vs. Crusifino may also air on this week’s show

* Byron Saxton and Blake Howard then changed blazers to indicate a new episode to air on March 10

* Indi Hartwell defeated Jakara Jackson

* Scrypts defeated Quincy Elliott

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.