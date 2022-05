The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan. Roderick Strong accompanied Nile and Paxley to the ring

* Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.