SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 6/17/22

Before WWE NXT 2.0 aired on Tuesday night, the June 17 edition of NXT Level Up was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The following are full spoilers:

– Thea Hail defeated Arianna Grace. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward came out with Hail

– Guru Raaj defeated Myles Borne

– Ivy Nile defeated Elektra Lopez. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo came out with Lopez

As PWMania.com previously reported, this week’s NXT Level Up was taped on Saturday prior to In Your House. For spoilers for this Friday’s episode, click here.

NXT Level Up airs on Peacock and the WWE Network every Friday at 10 p.m. ET.