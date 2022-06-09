SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 6/24/2022 and 7/1/2022

WWE NXT Level Up episodes for June 24 and July 1 were taped on Wednesday night in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center. Here are full spoilers:

FIRST TAPING:

– Quincy Elliott defeated Bryson Montana

– Sloane Jacobs defeated an enhancement talent

SECOND TAPING:

– Kiana James defeated Brooklyn Barlow

– Ikemen Jiro defeated Ru Feng

The matches taped Wednesday night could be included in the June 10 and June 17 episodes.

