Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the June 9 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:

* Nathan Frazer defeated Tavion Heights

* Charlie Dempsey defeated Dante Chen

* Boa defeated Bryson Montana

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.