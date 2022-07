Before WWE NXT aired on television, the WWE NXT Level Up episode for July 15 was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott

* Kiana James defeated Sol Ruca

* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Javier Bernal and Myles Borne

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.