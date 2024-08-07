Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 8/9/2024

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the August 9 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Edris Enofé defeated Kale Dixon with a top rope elbow drop.

– Gallus’ Mark Coffey defeated Cutler James via Crowning Glory.

– Dante Chen defeated Keanu Carver via double palm strike. This match will open an episode of LVL UP.

– The D’Angelo Family’s Adrianna Rizzo defeated Izzi Dame via Taste of Risotto.