WWE taped this week’s edition of NXT Level Up from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, to air this coming Friday night. The following are full WWE NXT Level Up spoilers:

– Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Damaris Griffin and Bryson Montana

– Amari Miller defeated Arianna Grace

– Trick Williams (with Carmelo Hayes) defeated Dante Chen

NXT Level Up airs on Peacock and the WWE Network every Friday at 10 p.m. ET.