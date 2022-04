The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando-

-Roxanne Perez defeated Sloane Jacobs. Perez is the former Rok-C & this is her debut match with new ring name

-Damon Kemp defeated Troy Donovan w/ Channing Lauren

-Tatum Paxley defeated Kiana James

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10 PM EST on Peacock.