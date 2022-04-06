SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Tapings For This Week

The following WWE NXT Level Up matches swere taped on Tuesday night to air this Friday-

* Javier Bernal defeated Guru Raaj

* Ivy Nile defeated Thea Hall

* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward defeated Channing Lauren & Troy Donovan

