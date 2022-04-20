SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Tapings From 4/19

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped tonight in Orlando for Friday’s episode-

-Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Quincy Elliott & Damaris Griffin

-Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail

-Bodhi Hayward defeated Dante Chen

