Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 3/28/2023 (Stand & Deliver Go-Home Show)

The WWE NXT March 28 Stand & Deliver go-home episode was taped on Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, following the live episode. Here are full spoilers for next Tuesday’s episode:

* Axiom won the Battle Royal, joining NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov at Stand & Deliver. Wes was providing commentary. Dijak, Jinder Mahal, Xyon Quinn, Dabba-Kato, Scrypts, Apollo Crews, Dante Chen, Damsey Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Bryson Montana, Quincy Elliott, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, and Hank Walker also competed in the match. Axiom and Frazer were given plenty of time for their one-on-one. Following the match, Axiom, Dragon, Wes, JD, and Ilja squared off in the ring.

* Tyler Bate defeated Von Wagner. Mr. Stone was with Von, while Chase U was with Bate. Stone was knocked out at one point by Thea Hail. The Schism appeared on the big screen after the match, and Joe Gacy promised to take over Chase University soon.

* Elektra Lopez defeated Valentina Feroz

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Myles Borne. Thorpe looked terrific in his debut.

* Indi Hartwell defeated Ivy Nile and Sol Ruca in a Last Chance Qualifier at Stand & Deliver for the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match, joining Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria. The Ladder Match competitors watched from the crowd, ring, and stage after the match, but there was no mention of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez or whether she will be at Stand & Deliver.

* Drew Gulak defeated Hank Walker. From ringside, Charlie Dempsey hit Walker with a cheap shot at one point, allowing Gulak to pin him.

* Tony “D’Angelo” and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. If Jensen and Briggs had won here, they would have been added to the NXT Tag Team Titles Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver. Briggs and Jensen were cheered on by NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley. After the match, James admitted that she needed to tell Jensen something, but she’d rather show him… she kissed him, and they were happy. Fallon and Briggs both looked on, unimpressed.

* Grayson Waller came to the ring to sign the contract that would turn his Stand & Deliver match against Johnny Gargano into an Unsanctioned match. Gargano was banned from the building and Vic Joseph was at the table with the contract, security was surrounding the ring to keep Gargano out. At one point Gargano’s music hit to distract Waller. A masked man dashed in to replace a cameraman, but it was Gargano. This sparked a brawl throughout the arena. Gargano suffered a cut or busted nose at one point, but he got the better of Waller and addressed the crowd, telling them he has a history with Unsanctioned matches and that he will put an end to Waller.