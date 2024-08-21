Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 8/27/2024

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the August 27 episode of NXT was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to production staff and agents making their way to Berlin, Germany next week for the Bash in Berlin PLE. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne) defeated Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson). Fallon looked like her nose was busted open, but she got cleaned up and finished the match.

– Karmen Petrovic defeated Izzi Dame.

– The D’Angelo Family (Adriana Rizzo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclair and Myles Borne). Two men in sports suits came down to talk to Tony D’Angelo mid-match and he went to the back.

– A face-off between Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee took place.

– WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan called Wendy Choo out, but TNA’s Rosemary made her way out instead.

– WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan defeated Rosemary. Choo attacked Jordan post-match and left her laying.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Malik Blade.

– Gallus’ Joe Coffey defeated “The Young OG” Je’von Evans after Mark Coffey interfered.

– Joe Hendry held a concert and performed a song about WWE NXT Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page. Page made his way down and tried to speak, but the crowd sang over him. Page then managed to get his promo out, NXT General Manager Ava made her way down to announce that a special guest referee had been appointed due to Page’s disrespect for Hendry. Trick Williams was then revealed as the referee. Page then attacked Hendry, but got hit with the Standing Ovation and he pinned Page as Trick counted.