Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For Tonight (12/24/2024)

As WWE’s talent and crew take a well-deserved break for the holidays, tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network will feature a taped show from last week. Here’s a rundown of the spoilers for what fans can expect:

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Cora Jade. During the bout, Kelani Jordan attacked Jade with a kendo stick.

Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to win the Heritage Cup trophy when William Regal hit Dempsey with brass knuckles, helping King score the win.

Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) defeated Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne) when Kayden Carter & Katana Chance prevented Fallon Henley from interfering.

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis defeated Dion Lennox.

The NXT Championship match for New Year’s Evil was changed to a three-way, with Trick Williams defending against both Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe.

OTM defeated Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, Hank & Tank, and the D’Angelo Family (Stacks & Luca Crusifino) to become the new number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles.