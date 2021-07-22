SPOILERS: WWE NXT Tapings For The Next 2 Weeks

WWE taped the 7/27 and 8/3 editions of NXT on Wednesday at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Below are full spoilers-

7/27/2021 Episode:

– Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan defeated Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher. Ridge Holland returned after the match to help Dunne and Lorcan destroy Ciampa and Thatcher.

– There was an in-ring segment with Samoa Joe offering his resignation as an NXT authority figure to be able to have a match with Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver 36. William Regal, who initially wanted to fire Kross, agreed to Joe’s deal and signed the paperwork. TakeOver 36 is taking place on Sunday, August 22.

– NXT Breakout Tournament first-round match: Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs

– NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai came out to the ring. Gonzalez and Kai both talked up how dominant Gonzalez has been and said that, as long as Kai has Gonzalez’s back, no one is taking the title. When Gonzalez turned away to pose with the championship, Kai laid her out with a kick and then held the title up herself.

– Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter defeated Franky Monet & Jessi Kamea (w/ Robert Stone)

– Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) defeated Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis) Hit Row lost when Legado del Fantasma caused a distraction.

– Adam Cole defeated Bronson Reed. Kyle O’Reilly attacked Cole with a steel chair after the match.

8/3/2021 Episode:

– Ridge Holland (w/ Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan) defeated Ikemen Jiro. Dunne cut a post-match promo on Ciampa and Thatcher.

– There was a backstage segment where Indi Hartwell received a drawing from Dexter Lumis. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae weren’t happy about it. It was announced that Gargano will face Lumis later in the show. If Gargano wins, Lumis has to stop chasing after Hartwell.

– Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Fish

– The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) defeated Million Dollar Champion LA Knight & Cameron Grimes. Knight walked out on Grimes during the match. Ted DiBiase returned and consoled Grimes after his loss.

– NXT Breakout Tournament first-round match: Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy

– Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis) defeated Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde) by DQ. The disqualification came when Santos Escobar used a steel chair. Legado del Fantasma then attacked NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with a chair until Hit Row recovered.

– NXT Champion Karrion Kross cut a promo, leading to Samoa Joe coming out to confront him. Joe beat up several security guards — but Kross bailed. This may have been re-taped after the main event.

– Love Her or Lose Her match: Johnny Gargano defeated Dexter Lumis. Hartwell started to leave after the match and was upset. But she then ran in the ring and kissed Lumis. Hartwell and Lumis made out and then left together.