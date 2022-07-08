SPOILERS: WWE NXT UK Taping Results from 7/7/22

Thursday’s WWE NXT UK TV taping took place at the BT Sports Studio in London, England. WWE taped several upcoming episodes of NXT UK.

Below are full spoilers from Thursday night’s taping:

– Andre Chase def. Sha Samuels

– NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter

– NXT UK Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey

– NXT UK Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar def. Mark Coffey (c)

– Saxon Huxley def. Kenny Williams

– NXT UK Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Blair Davenport def. Eliza Alexander, Isla Dawn and Amale

– Mark Andrews def. Josh Morrell

– NXT UK Championship Tournament Final Match: Tyler Bate def. Trent Seven