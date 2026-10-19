Spoilers: WWE RAW Opening Segment, Match Order And Main Event Revealed

WWE continues its road to Crown Jewel 2026 tonight, Monday, October 19, with a new episode of Raw emanating from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The show will air live on Netflix beginning at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT, with several major matches and segments reportedly planned for the broadcast.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, an early internal WWE Raw rundown has surfaced, revealing the expected match order, opening segment and main event.

According to the preliminary lineup, Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns are scheduled to open the show.

The first match of the evening will reportedly feature WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green teaming with IYO SKY against Roxanne Perez and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

Joe Hendry is then scheduled to face JD McDonagh in the second match of the night.

The Bloodline is also expected to appear in an in-ring promo segment as WWE continues building toward its upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The third scheduled match will see Chad Gable challenge Dragon Lee for the Intercontinental Championship.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker and Penta are reportedly set to close the show in singles competition.

The early internal WWE Raw lineup for October 19, 2026, is as follows:

Opening Segment: Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns

Women’s Tag Team Match: Chelsea Green and IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

Singles Match: Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh

In-Ring Segment: The Bloodline

Intercontinental Championship Match: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Chad Gable

Main Event: Penta vs. Bron Breakker

As with any preliminary internal rundown, the planned match order and segments remain subject to change before or during the live broadcast.

WWE Raw airs tonight on Netflix from San Diego, California, as the company continues preparing for Crown Jewel on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.