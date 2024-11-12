Spoilers: WWE Raw Taping Results For 11/18/2024

WWE taped the November 18 episode of RAW on Monday night following this week’s edition of RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Below are spoilers:

* Bronson Reed defeated Seth Rollins due to interference from Solo Sikoa. Solo raised Reed’s hand afterwards.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus ended in a DQ when Ludvig Kaiser attacked both men.

* Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable & Ivy Nile.

* The War Raiders defeated Dominik Mysterio & Carlito.

* The was a segment to set up the women’s War Games match at Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley, who was wearing a protective face covering, made a surprise appearance and joined the babyface team. There was a brawl and the faces cleared the ring. Rhea will team with Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi and Iyo Sky against Liv Morgan, Raquel, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

