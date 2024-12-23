Spoilers: WWE Raw Taping Results For Tonight (12/23/2024)

Since WWE talent and crew are on a break for Christmas, tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network will be a pre-taped show. The episode was recorded last week at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Here are the spoilers for tonight’s episode:

Drew McIntyre did a promo about how he’s going to take what he deserves. He targets Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Sami Zayn came out for a brawl until Jey Uso made the save. Uso and Zayn fight McIntyre off.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament match: IYO SKY (replacing Kairi Sane) defeated Natalya and Alba Fyre.

Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri) and R-Truth appear backstage before Pete Dunne and American Made (Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, Brutus Creed, and Julius Creed) show up. Judgment Day also appears during the segment.

Chad Gable defeated Akira Tozawa by submission. He refused to release the hold once the bell sounded, but Otis made the save.

Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio. During the bout, Priest beats up JD McDonagh, who was dressed as Santa Claus. After the match, Judgment Day attacks Damian Priest.

Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via DQ when The Final Testament got involved. After the match, the Wyatt Sicks made the save.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods did a promo and said they had issues with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. They call out Barrett, saying that, just like Big E, he will never wrestle again.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn. The New Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa) attacked Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Uso and Zayn after the match. They are checked on by medical staff as the show comes to an end.