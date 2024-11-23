Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 11/29/2024

Immediately following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company taped next week (the November 29th) episode of the show. Full spoilers are below courtesy of Fightful.com.

– Michin defeated Piper Niven and Lash Legend, who replaced Jade Cargill in a WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament First Round Triple Threat Match. Chelsea Green attacked Michin during the match. B-Fab made the save and chased Green away.

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade. After the match, LA Knight tried to attack Nakamura, but Shinsuke sprayed black mist into his eyes.

– Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defeated Carmelo Hayes.

– Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley came out to hype up WarGames Match, with Bayley taking Jade Cargill’s place. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae came out and noted that it was funny that Cargill got attacked and now Bayley was on the team. The two teams brawled until they were broken up.

– Jacob Fatu defeated “Main Event” Jey Uso in a Men’s War Games Advantage Match.