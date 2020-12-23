Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Christmas Day (12/25)

WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Christmas Day

WWE taped the Christmas edition of Friday Night Smackdown on Tuesday night. Here are the spoiler results:

* Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Title in a steel cage match

Owens hit various moves including a powerbomb and stunner but Reigns kept kicking out. Owens also kicked out of a superman punch. Reigns retained the title after Jey Uso handcuffed Owens to the cage.

* Asuka and Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Carmella for the women’s tag team titles in an elimination match

Sasha pinned Bayley to eliminate Bayley and Carmella from the match. Asuka and Charlotte ended up retaining the titles when Charlotte pinned Bianca.

* Backstage, the Street Profits cut a promo and gave Sami Zayn a t-shirt that read “I WAS Intercontinental Champion.”

* Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

Bryan was attacked by Uso before the match. Bryan was able to pick up the win via pinfall.

* Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a lumberjack match for the IC Title

Zayn kept trying to escape but the babyface lumberjacks brought him back into the match. Big E defeated Zayn with the Big Ending to win the title and he celebrated with the babyfaces.

The Street Profits gave Sami Zayn a gift and it was……..#WWEThunderdome #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/6HDz6BISLN — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) December 23, 2020