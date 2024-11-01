Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (11/1/2024)

WWE will air a taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown tonight on the USA Network while the talent and crew travel to Saturday’s Crown Jewel event.

WWE taped this episode one week ago at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Here are full spoilers:

– The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince).

– IYO SKY won a four-way over Bianca Belair, Lash Legend, and Piper Niven.

– A face-to-face segment featuring WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. It ended with Tiffany Stratton attacking Morgan.

– Morgan defeated Stratton. After the match, Jax attacked Morgan.

– Bayley & Naomi defeated Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

– The Usos and Roman Reigns got on the same page in an in-ring promo segment. They seemed to reference a new match for Crown Jewel with Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline.

– Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton defeated Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser