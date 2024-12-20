Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (12/20/2024)

WWE taped this episode last week from Hartford, CT, at the XL Center, as talent and crew have time off for Christmas. Here’s what fans can expect on the show:

– The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, & Tama Tonga) cut a promo in the ring before Drew McIntyre interrupted.

– The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) defeated Andrade, Apollo Crews & LA Knight in a six-man tag team match.

– Kevin Owens cut a promo backstage.

– There was a Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman, leading to a match for Strowman against Carmelo Hayes.

– Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman

– Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi defeated Candice LeRae & Nia Jax.