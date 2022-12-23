Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (12/23/22)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday at Chicago’s Allstate Arena. Join us tonight at 8 p.m. ET for complete coverage of the taped broadcast.

* Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who was at ringside. Xia Li pinned Emma, followed by Tegan Nox. Rodriguez first pinned Li, then Liv Morgan, and finally Sonya Deville. Rodriguez won by defeating Shayna Baszler. Baszler was a surprise entrant

* Rey Mysterio defeated Angel. Karrion Kross and Scarlett stood in the crowd and watched. Rey summoned Kross to the fight, but he refused.

* Bray Wyatt cut a promo on LA Knight, claiming he owes him an apology. Wyatt demanded Knight come apologize because it’s now proven that Wyatt is not Uncle Howdy based on what happened last week. Wyatt attacked then the cameraman.

* The Bloodline cut promos. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns promised to defeat John Cena and Kevin Owens next week, December 30. Sami Zayn stated that when he and Reigns defeat Owens and Cena in the tag match, he will finally remove the black cloud that has followed him from his past, a reference to Owens.

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Hit Row.

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. The ring and ringside area were decked out for Christmas, and gifts were used as weapons.WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day were dressed as toy soldiers in one of the gift boxes. At one point Ricochet seemed injured and was bleeding, but a ringside medic checked him out and he returned to the match. Ricochet landed a dive off Strowman’s shoulders to win the match. To cap off the show, the babyfaces celebrated with fans.