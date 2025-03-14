Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (3/14/2025)

The March 14th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown took place in Barcelona, Spain, airing live for international Netflix users.

The show kicked off with a promo from the new United States Champion, LA Knight. The crowd sang “Olé,” prompting Knight to joke about the tough audience. His segment was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who claimed his road to WrestleMania was desperate and challenged Knight for a U.S. Title match. Before anything was confirmed, Solo Sikoa appeared and stated that Jacob Fatu deserved the next title shot. Tama Tonga provided a distraction, leading to a three-on-two attack, but Braun Strowman ran down to even the odds. General Manager Nick Aldis then announced an immediate six-man tag team match.

The opening match saw Knight, Uso, and Strowman take on The Bloodline. The Spanish crowd counted in their native language during the bout. The Bloodline controlled much of the match until Knight made a hot tag. Knight hit his top-rope elbow drop on Fatu, but Fatu countered the BFT and regained momentum. Strowman then tagged in and delivered the Strowman Express to all three Bloodline members, securing victory after a powerslam on Tama Tonga. Post-match, Fatu brutalized Strowman with multiple moonsaults before putting him through the barricade.

A video package hyped the Naomi vs. Jade Cargill feud. In a sit-down interview, Jade dismissed Naomi’s claims of being a victim and accused her of running away. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted, frustrated about being blamed for Naomi’s attack. Jade then challenged Liv to a match next week.

Before her match against Charlotte Flair, B-Fab cut a promo in Spanish, stating she was building her own legacy. During the match, B-Fab came close to victory with a pump kick, but Charlotte turned the tide with Natural Selection before locking in the Figure-8 for the win. Charlotte refused to let go of the submission hold, prompting Tiffany Stratton to rush down for the save. A brawl broke out, with officials struggling to keep them apart. Tiffany then leaped off the top rope with a Swanton Bomb onto security.

A video package aired featuring Drew McIntyre, where he vowed to destroy Damian Priest, claiming their rivalry was about more than championships. Meanwhile, Charlotte and Tiffany were still brawling backstage as The Miz attempted to start his MizTV segment with Cody Rhodes. Tiffany then jumped off the videotron with another Swanton Bomb, earning “This is Awesome” chants from the crowd.

Cody Rhodes entered the ring for MizTV, but Miz cut him off, stating he had no time for the crowd’s singing. This led to Cody attacking Miz and hitting a Cross Rhodes. Taking the microphone, Cody called out John Cena and confirmed his presence on RAW this Monday.

Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura requested a rematch against LA Knight, but Damian Priest interrupted, leading to a match being set up. In the bout, Priest dominated early, but Nakamura countered with the Kinshasa after a distraction from McIntyre. However, McIntyre immediately attacked Priest, causing the match to be stopped. McIntyre continued his onslaught, gouging Priest’s eyes and using the steel steps as a weapon. Even after Priest got to his feet, McIntyre floored him again with a Claymore, promising to make his life a living hell.

A teaser video hinted at the return of Rey Fénix, while the Motor City Machine Guns interrupted DIY’s backstage promo, stating they had unfinished business. Elsewhere, Chelsea Green was interviewed with her Secret Service agents, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. Zelina Vega interrupted, demanding a U.S. title match, leading to a match against Piper being scheduled for next week.

In a high-profile match, Randy Orton faced Carmelo Hayes. Carmelo faked a handshake before Orton dominated early, slamming him onto the announce desk. Carmelo countered multiple RKO attempts, but Orton eventually hit the finisher and secured the win. After the match, Carmelo rejected a handshake, prompting Orton to drop him with another RKO. Kevin Owens then attacked Orton, driving him back-first into the ring post before escaping through the crowd.

Backstage, Jacob Fatu challenged Strowman to a match next week, while another teaser video aired featuring the number “4” surrounded by smoke. In the ring, World Champion Gunther cut a promo, declaring himself the greatest European wrestler ever. He introduced NXT star Axiom, who is from Spain, leading to an impromptu match. Axiom put up a valiant fight, hitting a missile dropkick and Golden Ratio kick, but Gunther ultimately won after two powerbombs. Post-match, Gunther locked in a sleeper hold until officials intervened.

A video package recapped Roman Reigns’ attack on Seth Rollins and CM Punk from RAW. Paul Heyman then cut an in-ring promo, declaring it was Roman Reigns Day while plugging WWE 2K25. Heyman stated that it would never be Rollins’ day, confirming that Reigns will appear on SmackDown next week.

Backstage, Gunther attempted to convince Jimmy Uso to have Jey back out of WrestleMania 41, but Jimmy refused, stating that Jey would be “Yeeting” his way to the title. Meanwhile, Legado Del Fantasma wished The Street Profits luck in their upcoming tag team title match against DIY, but made it clear they wanted the next shot.

In the main event, DIY defended their Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Pretty Deadly was shown watching backstage. The Profits started strong, but DIY fought back, setting up a dramatic match-ending sequence. The Profits delivered a Doomsday Blockbuster to Gargano, but Ciampa broke up the pin. After missing Meet in the Middle, the Profits capitalized when Ford hit a frogsplash, securing the pinfall victory over Gargano. The show ended with The Street Profits celebrating their title win as pyro went off.