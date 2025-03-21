Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (3/21/2025)

The March 14th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown aired live from Bologna, Italy, marking another major international broadcast for WWE on Netflix. Below are complete results:

The night opened with Randy Orton stepping into the ring, only to be interrupted by Kevin Owens, who wore an “RKO” shirt and expressed regret over their falling out. Owens acknowledged that Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn deserved to be hurt—but not Orton—and proposed teaming up for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 41. Orton rejected the offer in brutal fashion, telling Owens to “shove the apology up his ass” and christening him with a new nickname: “Bitch Owens Bitch.” Orton vowed to kick Owens’ head off at WrestleMania, making it clear that there would be no reconciliation.

In the first match of the night, Drew McIntyre & Jimmy Uso battled Damian Priest & Shinsuke Nakamura. Priest attacked McIntyre during his entrance, sparking an all-out brawl that led to a wild tag match. McIntyre saved Nakamura from being pinned, leading to chaos as Jey Uso interfered. Priest capitalized with the South of Heaven to pin Nakamura. After the bell, McIntyre snapped, laying out Priest with a Claymore and vowing to keep taking him down until he stays down.

Backstage, LA Knight gave a pep talk to Braun Strowman, who revealed that the winner of his match with Jacob Fatu would receive a United States Championship opportunity. In a sit-down interview segment, Charlotte Flair quickly shut down Tiffany Stratton, declaring, “The Queen speaks first.” Charlotte claimed she pitied Tiffany and doubted her longevity, while Tiffany fired back with confidence, stating it was “Tiffy Time” and that she would take Charlotte’s throne at WrestleMania.

The clash between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman delivered heavy-hitting chaos. Fatu briefly gained the upper hand by sending Strowman over the announce desk. Later, interference from Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa led to a disqualification. LA Knight ran in for the save, and it was announced that Knight would face Strowman for the U.S. title next week.

Elsewhere, Liv Morgan cut a promo backstage ahead of her match with Jade Cargill, stating that things had become personal. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu was seen angrily confronting Solo Sikoa about the DQ finish.

In singles action, Zelina Vega faced off with Piper Niven, who dominated much of the match thanks to outside interference from Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Despite a valiant comeback, Zelina was defeated after Piper landed a crushing running crossbody. A video package for John Cena followed, highlighting his current heel turn and WrestleMania build.

The match between Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan was full of drama. Jade was focused despite distractions from Raquel, who tried to assist Liv. A brawl broke out when Naomi struck Jade with the women’s title belt, allowing Liv to hit Oblivion and steal the victory. Naomi continued her assault post-match, leaving Jade laid out in the ring.

Backstage, Drew McIntyre vowed to confront Damian Priest in London next week. On his way out, he crossed paths with Seth Rollins, and though no words were exchanged, the tension was unmistakable.

The Street Profits came to the ring with new entrance music, celebrating their tag title reign. They were interrupted by Legado del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly, leading to a match between the Profits and Los Garza. With interference from Santos Escobar, Los Garza controlled parts of the match, but Montez Ford secured the win with a frog splash. Backstage, Pretty Deadly was confirmed as the next challengers. DIY offered to help them win the titles in exchange for a future match, but were turned down—only to be confronted by The Motor City Machine Guns.

In the final segment, Roman Reigns, accompanied by Paul Heyman, addressed his desire for revenge against Seth Rollins and CM Punk after the Royal Rumble. Rollins entered the ring, suggesting it was time to write another chapter in their rivalry. That prompted CM Punk to appear, who reminded Reigns of his past assistance at Survivor Series and denied screwing him at the Rumble. Punk attacked Reigns with a microphone, sparking a wild three-way brawl. Each man pointed at the WrestleMania sign during the chaos, with Reigns using the steel steps to stand tall as the show went off the air.

Confirmed for Next Week’s SmackDown:

LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman – United States Championship Match

Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly – Tag Team Championship Match

Drew McIntyre confronts Damian Priest in London

This internationally broadcast episode delivered on all fronts, keeping the road to WrestleMania 41 unpredictable, intense, and must-see.