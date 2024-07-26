Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (7/26/2024)

WWE taped tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX as talent and crew are in Japan for a live event tour.

WWE taped this episode at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, a week ago.

Here are spoilers:

Things started when Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill had an in-ring promo to address The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) about wanting another shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The two teams brawled, with Belair and Cargill standing tall in the ring.

LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar. Post-match, Logan Paul attacked Knight.

There was a segment with Terrance Crawford laying out Austin Theory after a promo exchange also featuring Grayson Waller.

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton defeated Bayley and Michin.

No. 1 Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin defeated Legado Del Fantasma in the opening stage. The Street Profits eliminated Crews & Corbin before Pretty Deadly was eliminated next by Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford. The O.C.’s Good Brothers were eliminated before The Street Profits were taken out last by The Bloodline, who won.

Cody Rhodes will have a sit-down interview segment.