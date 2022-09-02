Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Taping Results for Tonight

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* An announcement is made to the fans in the arena regarding Karrion Kross’ in-ring debut, Hit Row’s match against Maximum Male Models, Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment,” and a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrating two years as champion.

* Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak. Kross was extremely dominant while he and Scarlett were over with the fans.

* It is time for Ronda Rousey’s segment titled “Final Judgment.” She calls Adam Pearce to the ring, and after the two of them have a few words with each other, her suspension is lifted. It has been decided that Rousey’s recent arrest was unjustified because she did not commit the crime for which she was arrested, and she has paid off all of her fines and then some. Rousey is reinstated, despite Pearce’s assertion that he intended to fire her. Pearce refers to Rousey as the most biggest b**ch he has ever come across. Rousey attacks to a pop, then locks in an armbar on Pearce. Pearce went on a big heat rant, and the segment as a whole was pretty entertaining.

* Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models in a tag team bout. After the match, Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models attack “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis, but The Street Profits come to their rescue and attack Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models.

* Happy Baron Corbin comes out to address the crowd in Detroit and insults them. He issues an open challenge, which is accepted by Shinsuke Nakamura. After taking control of the match, Nakamura defeats Corbin by winning with the Kinshasa.

* Butch defeated Ludwig Kaiser. This was definitely one of the more stiffer WWE matches that has taken place in recent memory. After the match, Sheamus and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther squared off against each other.

* The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day in a Viking Rules match. This was essentially a match with no disqualifications. For the victory, Erik and Ivar put Kofi Kingston through two stacked tables. This was, by far, the best match of the evening up to this point, including the matches that were taped earlier in the evening. Very entertaining, went on for longer than twenty minutes, but every second was well worth it. The ring was decorated with Viking flags and a dragon from a ship; in addition, many shields and other items could be found all around it.

* Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos host the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ two-year championship celebration. They show Reigns arriving at the arena, but as soon as he steps out of the SUV, Drew McIntyre gives him a Claymore Kick. McIntyre makes a hasty entrance to the ring, takes out Zayn and The Usos, and then hits a huge dive on all three of them while they are at ringside. One member of The Usos is slammed through the announce table, while the other is taken out by being tackled through the barrier. Drew completely destroyed The Bloodline and was booked extremely effectively here. In addition to this, he discussed and emphasized the “Wrestling” portion of WWE.