SPOILERS: WWE SmackDown Tapings For Next Friday Night

Next Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last night at the Allstate Arena near Chicago after SmackDown went off the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

-Sami Zayn won the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet to earn a match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Day 1. Sami eliminated Ricochet to win the match. Other participants were Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel and Humberto

-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Toni Storm

-Drew McIntyre & The New Day defeated The Usos & Madcap Moss in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight