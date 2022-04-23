SPOILERS: WWE SmackDown Taping Results For 4/29/22

The April 29 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. WWE taped two episodes of SmackDown tonight due to the roster being in London next Friday.

The following matches and segments were taped to air next Friday night as the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown:

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos signed the contract for their Winners Take All Title Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. A brawl broke out and ended with Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns getting involved. Reigns and McIntyre fought each other and faced off

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet retained over Shanky. A split between Jinder Mahal and Shanky was teased after the match

* Raquel Rodriguez squashed an enhancement talent

* There was a Happy Talk segment that ended with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin brawling

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler

* Xavier Woods defeated Ridge Holland. This led to the next match…

* Sheamus defeated Kofi Kingston

* I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi

* I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah ended with the clock expiring while Flair had the Figure Four/Figure Eight applied on Aliyah