Spoilers: WWE SmackDown World Cup Competitors Revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura will face Santos Escobar in the first round of the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament on tonight’s live show. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will give the winner a future title shot.
According to PWInsider, the following World Cup competitors are scheduled to compete as of this afternoon:
* Braun Strowman
* Sami Zayn
* Rey Mysterio
* Jinder Mahal
* Butch
* Ricochet
* Santos Escobar
* Shinsuke Nakamura
There’s no word on when the tournament will conclude or whether any other matches will take place on tonight’s SmackDown.