Spoilers: WWE Speed On X Taping Results From November 22

Prior to the live episode of WWE SmackDown got started tonight, there was some action inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heading into the first of two shows being taped tonight, the ring announcer informed the crowd that they would be taping next week’s show after tonight’s live episode.

Apollo Crews beat Giovanni Vinci in a dark match. Crews got the win via pin fall with a sunset flip. Crews appeared to hurt his shoulder during the bout.

Natalya def. B-Fab by way of submission in a match taped for a future episode of WWE Speed.